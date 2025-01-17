ENO 價格 (ENO)
今天 ENO (ENO) 的實時價格爲 0.158326 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ENO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ENO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 186.35K USD
- ENO 當天價格變化爲 -2.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ENO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ENO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ENO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0038973816491574。
在過去30天內，ENO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0967634997。
在過去60天內，ENO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1060703453。
在過去90天內，ENO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.3191351123256326。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0038973816491574
|-2.40%
|30天
|$ -0.0967634997
|-61.11%
|60天
|$ -0.1060703453
|-66.99%
|90天
|$ -0.3191351123256326
|-66.84%
ENO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.17%
-2.40%
-12.99%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
RWA, DEFI ENO is a Web3 platform fostering decentralized social clubs by offering tools like tokens and NFTs, aimed at enhancing community creation and engagement. What is the ENO token?: ENO introduces a novel ecosystem of vibrant, decentralized social clubs that unite individuals around shared passions and interests. Utilizing blockchain technology, ENO transcends traditional social club constraints, offering an inclusive, transparent, and empowering platform for community building and engagement. Innovative Ecosystem Components: ENO Token: The backbone of the ecosystem, serving as a utility token that facilitates transactions, rewards participation, and grants access to premium features within ENO Social Clubs, ENO Swap, ENOVERSE, and more. Decentralized Social Clubs (ESC): These clubs form the core of the ENO ecosystem, providing a dynamic space for members to connect, collaborate, and engage in curated experiences based on common interests. ENO Wine Social Club (EWSC): A flagship component showcasing a premium, exclusive focus on the fine wine experience, integrating Wine Digital Assets (WDA) that represent unique wine-related privileges and experiences. ENO Labs: The innovation hub supporting the decentralized social club ecosystem with services including design, marketing, programming, and strategic guidance. ENO Swap: A decentralized exchange platform within ENO, facilitating secure token exchanges and enhancing liquidity within the ecosystem. ENOVERSE: A virtual and augmented reality platform that elevates social interaction and collaboration, offering an immersive environment for community members. ENO Academy: The educational branch providing extensive resources, workshops, and courses on blockchain technology and social club management.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ENO 兌換 AUD
A$0.2533216
|1 ENO 兌換 GBP
￡0.12982732
|1 ENO 兌換 EUR
€0.15357622
|1 ENO 兌換 USD
$0.158326
|1 ENO 兌換 MYR
RM0.712467
|1 ENO 兌換 TRY
₺5.6284893
|1 ENO 兌換 JPY
¥24.70993882
|1 ENO 兌換 RUB
₽16.18725024
|1 ENO 兌換 INR
₹13.7031153
|1 ENO 兌換 IDR
Rp2,595.50778144
|1 ENO 兌換 PHP
₱9.2462384
|1 ENO 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.97804714
|1 ENO 兌換 BRL
R$0.95470578
|1 ENO 兌換 CAD
C$0.22640618
|1 ENO 兌換 BDT
৳19.236609
|1 ENO 兌換 NGN
₦246.99805956
|1 ENO 兌換 UAH
₴6.66710786
|1 ENO 兌換 VES
Bs8.549604
|1 ENO 兌換 PKR
Rs44.13812228
|1 ENO 兌換 KZT
₸84.03627428
|1 ENO 兌換 THB
฿5.44008136
|1 ENO 兌換 TWD
NT$5.2010091
|1 ENO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.14407666
|1 ENO 兌換 HKD
HK$1.23177628
|1 ENO 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.58959304