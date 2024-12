什麼是EnKrypto (KRYPT)

This is a super memecoin, based on a clever meme playing on the fact that Superman's Dog name was Krypto. There are new technologies put into place that are meant to implement bots and AI in order to protect people's funds and trades and will automatically be triggered when certain events take place. There will be many other projects that will be branched off of this, such as merchandise, NFTs, games, media and other technologies.

EnKrypto (KRYPT) 資源 白皮書 官網