什麼是Enecuum (ENQ)

Enecuum is the next-generation blockchain that improves security through mathematical smart contracts, allowing instant transactions with zero commission and solving the problem of network scaling by simultaneously supporting three algorithms for mining: PoS, PoW, PoA. "The project was created as an ideal environment for decentralized applications and business applications. The basic requirements that we set for the project are scalability, speed and security. Using revolutionary developments - mobile mining, smart contracts on Petri nets and linear logic, a hybrid consensus algorithm and project management based on the time contribution to its development and many other solutions, we have created a protocol of tomorrow. Distributed experienced team is constantly working in Hong Kong, Dusseldorf, St. Petersburg, Seoul in order to launch the network and give everyone the opportunity to feel the block of tomorrow."

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Enecuum (ENQ) 資源 白皮書 官網