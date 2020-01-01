Emotional Support Dog（MAGNUS）資訊

MAGNUS is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the concept of emotional support animals. Unlike many memecoins which often capitalize on humor or internet trends, MAGNUS aims to foster a sense of community and support among its holders. The token's theme centers around providing emotional support, mirroring the real-world role of emotional support dogs. MAGNUS emphasizes community effort, with its value and growth driven by community engagement rather than speculative trading alone.