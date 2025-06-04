EmerCoin 價格 (EMC)
今天 EmerCoin (EMC) 的實時價格爲 0.169306 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 8.13M USD。EMC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
EmerCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- EmerCoin 當天價格變化爲 +5,270.47%
- 其循環供應量爲 48.12M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EMC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EMC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，EmerCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.166153。
在過去30天內，EmerCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +21.8759098304。
在過去60天內，EmerCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +28.1296073371。
在過去90天內，EmerCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.166153
|+5,270.47%
|30天
|$ +21.8759098304
|+12,920.93%
|60天
|$ +28.1296073371
|+16,614.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
EmerCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.27%
+5,270.47%
+5,333.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Emercoin (EMC) is an open-source cryptocurrency which originated from Bitcoin, Peercoin and Namecoin. Other than being a cryptocurrency, it is also a platform for secure distributed blockchain business services. The EMC coin is used for accessing the blockchain-based services provided by Emercoin. Emercoin inherits the reliability and security of Bitcoin, while at the same time adding more features to its own blockchain by leveraging several innovative technologies. The Emercoin blockchain has been specially designed to provide businesses with the secure blockchain services and also allow them to create their own decentralized apps. Emercoin was founded in the year 2013 by Eugene Shumilov who also serves as the chief executive officer of Emercoin. The Emercoin team also consists chief technical officer Oleg Khovayko, a cryptocurrency & financial expert and Stan Polozov a Blockchain Implementation Specialist. Emercoin is also backed by a decentralized team of nine advisors from across the world. Emercoin has been in the market since 2014, and its past trend in the cryptocurrency market shows that it has followed a steady and stable growth. Emercoin has scored many partnerships. Two of its major partners are Coca Cola and Microsoft. Some other partners are RedHat, LLoyd’s, Bitfury, Aspanta, Deloitte, Authorizers, Foundico, Anteko, etc. Emercoin has also been featured on some prominent media platforms such as Forbes, Digital Trends, Engadget, The Business Times, Aljazeera, Gadgets Now and others. With the sheer variety of services that the Emercoin platform makes available to its users, it would not be surprising to see this currency be viewed as a lucrative investment option by many novice as well as experienced investors in the near future. With the currency’s value currently hitting new highs, it can be said that many people are now beginning to see the true power and potential of this emerging blockchain. However, as is the case with all crypto assets, past performance should not be used to predict the future value of EMC.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EMC 兌換 VND
₫4,455.28739
|1 EMC 兌換 AUD
A$0.26073124
|1 EMC 兌換 GBP
￡0.12359338
|1 EMC 兌換 EUR
€0.14729622
|1 EMC 兌換 USD
$0.169306
|1 EMC 兌換 MYR
RM0.71785744
|1 EMC 兌換 TRY
₺6.62494378
|1 EMC 兌換 JPY
¥24.35974728
|1 EMC 兌換 RUB
₽13.37009482
|1 EMC 兌換 INR
₹14.51121726
|1 EMC 兌換 IDR
Rp2,775.50775264
|1 EMC 兌換 KRW
₩233.20377746
|1 EMC 兌換 PHP
₱9.4303442
|1 EMC 兌換 EGP
￡E.8.40942902
|1 EMC 兌換 BRL
R$0.95319278
|1 EMC 兌換 CAD
C$0.23194922
|1 EMC 兌換 BDT
৳20.69596544
|1 EMC 兌換 NGN
₦267.88780462
|1 EMC 兌換 UAH
₴7.0346643
|1 EMC 兌換 VES
Bs16.253376
|1 EMC 兌換 PKR
Rs47.62408474
|1 EMC 兌換 KZT
₸86.73377074
|1 EMC 兌換 THB
฿5.52445478
|1 EMC 兌換 TWD
NT$5.07918
|1 EMC 兌換 AED
د.إ0.62135302
|1 EMC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.13883092
|1 EMC 兌換 HKD
HK$1.32735904
|1 EMC 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.55592214
|1 EMC 兌換 MXN
$3.26083356