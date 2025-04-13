ELVIS 價格 (ELVIS)
今天 ELVIS (ELVIS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 971.98K USD。ELVIS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ELVIS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- ELVIS 當天價格變化爲 -1.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 998.20M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ELVIS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ELVIS 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，ELVIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ELVIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ELVIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ELVIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ELVIS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.20%
-1.38%
-48.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Elvis is the world's first baboon with AI-linked brain-spinal BCI interface. Innovative by design, this Brain-Computer Interface opens up revolutionary possibilities for paralyzed patients by establishing a direct connection between the brain and external devices. It transforms thoughts into actions, enabling communication, control, and interaction with the world. The Interface in Elvis's brain is an extraordinary marvel—a 400-channel bidirectional system that not only transmits but also captures complex neural signals. At its core lies implantable electronics, with electrodes reading the brain cortex’s activity to control a computer. This data is then wirelessly transmitted (using technologies like Bluetooth) to a device where specialized software interprets it to, for example, move a cursor. This experiment also caused a significant stir in the scientific community, attracting the attention of many science enthusiasts and creating a dedicated fanbase for Elvis (4818 subscribers in X). The name "Elvis" became a sensation, inspiring the creation of numerous meme tokens under the same name (ELVIS) while the original token ELVIS has about 2300 holders at Mcap of $2,5M after the week since of it's launch on pump.fun. Russian Venture Fund “Voshod” has invested 305 million RUB ($3.5M) in the Elvis project.
|1 ELVIS 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 ELVIS 兌換 MXN
$--