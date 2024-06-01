Elon Trump（ET）資訊

Elon Trump (ET) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, Elon Trump (ET) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem.