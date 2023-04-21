Element 價格 (ELMT)
今天 Element (ELMT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ELMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Element 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 447.40 USD
- Element 當天價格變化爲 -13.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ELMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ELMT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Element 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Element 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Element 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Element 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|-16.53%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Element 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.50%
-13.53%
-18.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ELMT - The ELMT Token is the ERC-20 of the bridged digital rewards from the Element Blockchain, which is using blockchain based technologies to fight destructive mining practices globally. Whereas some tokens are created from ICOs, or Initial Coin Offerings, the ELMT Token is minted on and by the Element Blockchain as a digital reward for node owners who own and host node licenses that power the blockchain. The ELMT Token is an ERC-20 Token that has been bridged over to the Ethereum Network from the Native Element Blockchain. The Element Blockchain is managed by the community of node owners and governed by the Element Distributed Governance Framework (DGF) Charter that was voted in and approved by node owners. Element United, the company, neither promotes the token nor handles its listing on exchanges and does not create liquidity. The company remains focused on building blockchain-based products and services. The company operates independently from the Blockchain, aiming to navigate the intricate regulatory landscape with complete transparency and compliance. Element United is a company working to fight destructive mining practices worldwide with the use of blockchain technologies. This is done in a variety of ways including partnering with mines to create alternate revenue, creating blockchain-based products such as NFTs and interactive gaming, mining certification programs that encourage environmental stewardship and tokenized carbon offset programs. Project Launch Date: 04/21/23 – First Bridge of Token Country of Origin: The majority of the dev team and headquarters is in the United States. Sales team/business developer in Jakarta, Indonesia. Node Owners globally including some mines in Tanzania. Media Coverage: https://coinstore-support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/24500483280409-Coinstore-Lists-ELMT-USDT-Trading-Pair https://www.pollutiononline.com/doc/element-united-pioneering-global-decarbonization-efforts-0001 https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-
