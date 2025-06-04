El Hippo 價格 (HIPP)
今天 El Hippo (HIPP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 115.87K USD。HIPP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
El Hippo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- El Hippo 當天價格變化爲 +53.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 737.58T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HIPP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HIPP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，El Hippo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，El Hippo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，El Hippo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，El Hippo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+53.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|+397.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|+147.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
El Hippo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
+53.26%
-37.35%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is El Hippo? El Hippo is a meme token that becomes scarcer over time. This is modeled after coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed to encourage price growth! Project team will burn tokens over time constantly reduce the amount of the total supply. What are HIPP token utilities? HIPP will be used to incentivize exchange listings, fund relationships with big-name influencers, and pay for other marketing campaign activities like bounty programs, press releases, public events, and partnerships. El Hippo is a long-term project, and we’re dedicated to putting our tokens back into the community to foster real growth over time. El Hippo is making big moves, and we’re here to stay! Project is not short-sighted like some of the other meme coins out there. By using the token to fund the growth of the project including listings, development, and partnerships, and by burning tokens as time goes on to reward community loyalty, project team thinks El Hippo could be one of the biggest meme coins in crypto. As explained in our Rewards section, the token is connected to the minting of project NFTs which will play a major role in driving project growth.
