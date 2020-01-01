El Dorito（DORITO）資訊

El Dorito (previously El Dorado) is a crosschain trading and portfolio management platform that offers a swapping interface, a multichain yield aggregator, and an on/offramp. The El Dorito Country Club token, $DORITO serves as both a marketing meme and a membership currency permitting feeless use of all features on our platform. This membership model is the first of its kind, "Crypto Country Club." Membership requires owning 0.01% supply of $DORITO, 'The World's First Gold Chip Asset'