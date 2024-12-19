什麼是Einsteinium (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a new cryptocoin with the tagline "Cryptocurrency with Wormholes". The goal of Einsteinium is to help invest in the future and fund scientific researches. The Einsteinium Foundation is setup to help raise funds from the community to fund interesting scientific projects. Einsteinium claims no coins have been pre-mined since its inception. It is powered by the Kimoto Gravity Well to ensure fair difficulty adjustment to protect themself from heavy weight miners. In order to fund the Einsteinium Foundation, all mined blocks will make a compulsory 2.5% donation to the foundation fund. The community will then vote as to which scientific project should be funded. EMC2 coin has wallet for all major platform which includes Windows, Mac, and Android.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Einsteinium (EMC2) 資源 官網