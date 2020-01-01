Eggs Finance（EGGS）資訊

Eggs Finance is a DeFi protocol built on the Sonic blockchain. It utilizes the EGGS token, which is secured by S tokens in the protocol, to facilitate loans with 99% LTV. Borrow S by using EGGS as collateral. Burning mechanisms ensure that the ratio of S per EGGS in the contract can only increase. This creates intrinsic value, or a price floor, for EGGS within the protocol and prevents loans from falling under collateral. EGGS can be redeemed for the underlying S on the dApp.