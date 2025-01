什麼是EFUN (EFUN)

EFUN is the pioneer platform for games of predictions on Web3 and the Metaverse. EFUN token holders will have unprecedented chances to "Predict to Earn" through various predictive Events such as sport matches, elections or metaverse games. In return, EFUN helps organizations to collect opinions of the mass and enhance brands awareness. Powered by blockchain, EFUN's mission is to make Games of Predictions not only fun and beneficial but also transparent and trust-worthy.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

EFUN (EFUN) 資源 官網