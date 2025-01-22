Edufex 價格 (EDUX)
今天 Edufex (EDUX) 的實時價格爲 0.00011539 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EDUX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Edufex 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 32.87 USD
- Edufex 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Edufex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Edufex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000050212。
在過去60天內，Edufex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000191985。
在過去90天內，Edufex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000050212
|+4.35%
|60天
|$ +0.0000191985
|+16.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Edufex 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+7.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Edufex is a trending blockchain-based platform with an e-learning management system. It connects learners, educators and universities. Edufex helps them achieve their career goals with the numerous online courses and secure universally accepted blockchain certification to upgrade their job skills and advance their careers. Many education, professional courses and certification aren't accessible, affordable, and out of reach for learners. Plus, travelling and living expenses are sky-high. However, we are there to provide a ray of hope by delivering many online courses without any geographical or linguistic barrier. Edufex believes that "One educated person in the family can change the life of everyone". Our goal is to allow learners to benefit from blockchain technologies' disruptiveness and make each step in their education and career more captivating, efficient, and rewarding. Providing understandable quality content (Informational videos & assessments) is our second goal which induces rapid growth in students. Professional instructors are available to clear any queries of the learners. Edufex provides 24x7 customer supports. Our technical team is highly active and always keeps an eye fixed for any security alert with prompt action.
|1 EDUX 兌換 AUD
A$0.0001834701
|1 EDUX 兌換 GBP
￡0.0000934659
|1 EDUX 兌換 EUR
€0.0001107744
|1 EDUX 兌換 USD
$0.00011539
|1 EDUX 兌換 MYR
RM0.0005123316
|1 EDUX 兌換 TRY
₺0.0041136535
|1 EDUX 兌換 JPY
¥0.01800084
|1 EDUX 兌換 RUB
₽0.0113936086
|1 EDUX 兌換 INR
₹0.0099835428
|1 EDUX 兌換 IDR
Rp1.8611287717
|1 EDUX 兌換 PHP
₱0.0067468533
|1 EDUX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.005804117
|1 EDUX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0006946478
|1 EDUX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0001650077
|1 EDUX 兌換 BDT
৳0.0139725751
|1 EDUX 兌換 NGN
₦0.1788983482
|1 EDUX 兌換 UAH
₴0.0048613807
|1 EDUX 兌換 VES
Bs0.00634645
|1 EDUX 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0319988009
|1 EDUX 兌換 KZT
₸0.060129729
|1 EDUX 兌換 THB
฿0.0039036437
|1 EDUX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0037801764
|1 EDUX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000103851
|1 EDUX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0008977342
|1 EDUX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0011515922