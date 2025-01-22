Edge Video AI 價格 (FAST)
今天 Edge Video AI (FAST) 的實時價格爲 0.0062117 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FAST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Edge Video AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 24.44K USD
- Edge Video AI 當天價格變化爲 +1.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FAST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FAST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Edge Video AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Edge Video AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000417351。
在過去60天內，Edge Video AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0139783282。
在過去90天內，Edge Video AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000288434277783366。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.56%
|30天
|$ +0.0000417351
|+0.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0139783282
|+225.03%
|90天
|$ -0.000288434277783366
|-4.43%
Edge Video AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
+1.56%
-14.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Edge Video AI integrates artificial intelligence and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize television viewing, making it interactive, shoppable, and gamified. Shoppable TV Edge Video AI's shoppable TV feature allows viewers to purchase products they see on screen using QR codes. This turns smartphones into interactive shopping tools, enhancing viewer engagement and generating immediate revenue for broadcasters and content creators. Gamified TV The platform also boosts viewer interaction with AI-generated polls and gamification. Viewers can participate in polls, earn virtual points, and track their standings on a TV-specific leaderboard. Virtual Points & $FAST Earned points can be converted into $FAST tokens or redeemed for rewards like movie rentals or discounts, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty. Active Engagement Edge Video AI transforms audience engagement by turning passive viewers into active participants. Through real-time interaction with TV programming, the platform captures valuable data on viewer preferences and behavior. This helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content and advertisements, optimizing content delivery and commercial strategies. By shifting from passive viewing to active engagement, Edge Video AI enhances viewer satisfaction and empowers channels to maximize their potential. Positioned within the $11 billion global market for interactive media and shoppable content, Edge Video AI stands out for its ability to convert passive viewers into engaged participants, highlighting its growth and innovation potential in the evolving digital media landscape.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
