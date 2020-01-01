ECOVITA（ECOVITA）資訊

As global warming and climate change intensify, countries are preparing for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2028, imposing stricter carbon regulations on global trade. ECOVITA leverages Web3.0 and blockchain technology to create a transparent, decentralized ecosystem that actively contributes to carbon reduction while offering economic incentives.

🔑Key Initiatives [ Carbon Credit Generation ] Developing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants to generate carbon credits.

Leading afforestation and reforestation projects to offset emissions.

[ Sustainable Plastic Alternatives ] Producing biodegradable plastic for consumer packaging and coffee franchises to reduce environmental impact.

[ Carbon Credit Trading & CBAM Compliance ] Participating in global carbon markets, enabling businesses to acquire verified carbon credits for regulatory compliance.

[ NFT & Tokenized Economy ] Issuing 3,333 eco-themed NFTs that grant staking rewards in utility tokens. These NFTs serve as a gateway for users to actively support carbon credit sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Token holders actively participate in governance, ensuring fair rewards and long-term impact.

[ ECOVITA Mobile App ] Encouraging carbon-neutral actions through digital rewards.

[ Clear Roadmap ] Structured development plans from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025, ensuring transparency and long-term growth.

By integrating blockchain, carbon markets, and community-driven sustainability, ECOVITA empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from a decentralized carbon economy.

The 'ECOVITA' project aims to rejuvenate the Earth through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the promotion of renewable energy initiatives.