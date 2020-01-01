ECOVITA（ECOVITA）代幣經濟學
As global warming and climate change intensify, countries are preparing for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2028, imposing stricter carbon regulations on global trade. ECOVITA leverages Web3.0 and blockchain technology to create a transparent, decentralized ecosystem that actively contributes to carbon reduction while offering economic incentives.
🔑Key Initiatives [ Carbon Credit Generation ] Developing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants to generate carbon credits.
Leading afforestation and reforestation projects to offset emissions.
[ Sustainable Plastic Alternatives ] Producing biodegradable plastic for consumer packaging and coffee franchises to reduce environmental impact.
[ Carbon Credit Trading & CBAM Compliance ] Participating in global carbon markets, enabling businesses to acquire verified carbon credits for regulatory compliance.
[ NFT & Tokenized Economy ] Issuing 3,333 eco-themed NFTs that grant staking rewards in utility tokens. These NFTs serve as a gateway for users to actively support carbon credit sustainability and environmental initiatives.
Token holders actively participate in governance, ensuring fair rewards and long-term impact.
[ ECOVITA Mobile App ] Encouraging carbon-neutral actions through digital rewards.
[ Clear Roadmap ] Structured development plans from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025, ensuring transparency and long-term growth.
By integrating blockchain, carbon markets, and community-driven sustainability, ECOVITA empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from a decentralized carbon economy.
The 'ECOVITA' project aims to rejuvenate the Earth through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the promotion of renewable energy initiatives.
ECOVITA（ECOVITA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 ECOVITA（ECOVITA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
ECOVITA（ECOVITA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 ECOVITA（ECOVITA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ECOVITA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ECOVITA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ECOVITA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ECOVITA 代幣的實時價格吧！
