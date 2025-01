什麼是Ecochain Finance (ECT)

Ecochain Token is a decentralized deflationary token that aims to bring multiple aspects together to create stability in the ecosystem and economy. Ecochain Finance will bring prosperity to its holders. Ecochain Finance is committed to launching multiple projects in its community and ecosystem under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance, where fees and profits will be distributed amongst our holders over their lifetimes. Ecochain Finance will collect and analyze data and help environmental organizations work to reduce their negative impact of society on the ecosystem. We have multiple projects that will benefit our holders, including Dex exchange, NFT marketplace (Endangered Species, Flowers, Animals, and Plants), Staking, Ico launchpad, and Launch of sub-projects under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance to airdrop to our committed community members.

