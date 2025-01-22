Ecobal 價格 (ECB)
今天 Ecobal (ECB) 的實時價格爲 0.167339 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ECB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ecobal 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 83.67 USD
- Ecobal 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ECB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ECB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ecobal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ecobal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0036526087。
在過去60天內，Ecobal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ecobal 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0036526087
|-2.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ecobal 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-10.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is ECB Token? ECB Token is a decentralized asset built on the Solana blockchain, transforming CO2 into a tradable, storable asset. The token allows individuals and businesses to own, store, trade, and stake CO2, democratizing CO2 ownership by giving users direct control over this valuable commodity. ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with a fair and transparent approach—no presales or early investor advantages, ensuring everyone had equal access to participate from day one. Key Features of ECB Token: Decentralized CO2 Ownership: ECB Token empowers users to treat CO2 as an asset that can be owned, stored, and traded directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries in the carbon markets. Staking Rewards: Users can stake ECB Tokens to store CO2 in a decentralized "battery warehouse," accumulating CO2 that can be released or traded when the market is favorable. This process allows participants to engage in CO2 trading and earn rewards in a decentralized marketplace. Fair Launch: ECB Token’s launch was fair and transparent, with no presales or early advantages, allowing everyone equal access to participate. Built on Solana: Leveraging the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, ECB Token ensures efficient and eco-friendly transactions, ideal for the new decentralized CO2 market. How Does the Battery Warehouse Analogy Work? The ECB Token's battery warehouse analogy offers a unique approach to CO2 storage and trading. By staking ECB Tokens, users accumulate CO2 in a decentralized storage system, similar to charging a battery. When the market conditions are right, this stored CO2 can be released or traded, transforming CO2 into a valuable, tradable asset rather than a liability. How Many ECB Tokens Are There in Circulation? ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with an initial supply of 1,438,000 tokens. This supply is structured to create a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, with token distribution allocated across public sale, marketing, liquidity, and team incentives. The absence of presales ensured a fair launch for all participants. What Was the Initial Listing Price of ECB Token? ECB Token debuted at a listing price of $0.94 per token, providing an accessible entry point for early participants and setting the stage for growth as the decentralized CO2 market expands. Who Is Behind ECB Token? ECB Dynamics, the team behind ECB Token, is dedicated to reshaping CO2 markets by decentralizing ownership and management of CO2. Founded by Don de Jong, ECB Dynamics is driven by a mission to transform how CO2 is managed globally, using blockchain to create transparency and accessibility in the CO2 markets. The team brings together expertise in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and environmental management, aiming to make CO2 a tradable, valuable asset for all.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ECB 兌換 AUD
A$0.26606901
|1 ECB 兌換 GBP
￡0.13554459
|1 ECB 兌換 EUR
€0.16064544
|1 ECB 兌換 USD
$0.167339
|1 ECB 兌換 MYR
RM0.74298516
|1 ECB 兌換 TRY
₺5.96563535
|1 ECB 兌換 JPY
¥26.104884
|1 ECB 兌換 RUB
₽16.52305286
|1 ECB 兌換 INR
₹14.47817028
|1 ECB 兌換 IDR
Rp2,699.01575117
|1 ECB 兌換 PHP
₱9.78431133
|1 ECB 兌換 EGP
￡E.8.4171517
|1 ECB 兌換 BRL
R$1.00738078
|1 ECB 兌換 CAD
C$0.23929477
|1 ECB 兌換 BDT
৳20.26307951
|1 ECB 兌換 NGN
₦259.43903882
|1 ECB 兌換 UAH
₴7.04999207
|1 ECB 兌換 VES
Bs9.203645
|1 ECB 兌換 PKR
Rs46.40477809
|1 ECB 兌換 KZT
₸87.2003529
|1 ECB 兌換 THB
฿5.66107837
|1 ECB 兌換 TWD
NT$5.48202564
|1 ECB 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1506051
|1 ECB 兌換 HKD
HK$1.30189742
|1 ECB 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.67004322