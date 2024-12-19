Eclipse Fi 價格 (ECLIP)
今天 Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) 的實時價格爲 0.01682652 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.35M USD。ECLIP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Eclipse Fi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.68K USD
- Eclipse Fi 當天價格變化爲 -5.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 80.39M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ECLIP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ECLIP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Eclipse Fi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00092701037052648。
在過去30天內，Eclipse Fi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0028040049。
在過去60天內，Eclipse Fi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0059274209。
在過去90天內，Eclipse Fi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01272193526775625。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00092701037052648
|-5.22%
|30天
|$ -0.0028040049
|-16.66%
|60天
|$ -0.0059274209
|-35.22%
|90天
|$ -0.01272193526775625
|-43.05%
Eclipse Fi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.59%
-5.22%
-18.36%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Eclipse Fi connects you with top-tier projects building in the Cosmos and up-and-coming EVM blockchain ecosystems. Our extensive network of quality accelerators, incubators, curators and builders brings you the best startups on the market. Our platform provides builders with the tools they need to launch their innovative projects with active and long-term audiences. Our tools enable lockdrops, airdrops, liquidity bootstrapping, auctions, IDO and more. What makes your project unique? We care about our community’s privacy and are the first zero-knowledge KYC project in the world thanks to our partnership with zkMe. We believe that technical experience should not be a barrier for participation in Web3. We’re partnering with innovative wallet providers that provide seamless participation across blockchains without hurdles, empowering a whole new audience to join Web3. History of your project. We have been building since early 2022 and initially targeted the Luna ecosystem however have since partnered with Binance Labs-backed Neutron blockchain to launch the best projects within the Neutron, Cosmos, and emerging EVM L2 ecosystems. What’s next for your project? Beyond our token launch we will continue to attract and curate the best projects and provide them with the tools they need to build their initial user base. What can your token be used for? ECLIP token can be staked to receive Cosmic Essence which grants increased access and allocation in launches. Stake ECLIP to increase lockdrop and LBA vault deposit caps and earlier access to certain launch module whitelists. We intend ECLIP to be used for DAO Governance and community governance for token launches.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
