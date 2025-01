什麼是EchoDEX Community Portion (ECP)

What is the project about? Decentralized Exchange What makes your project unique? EchoDEX is a decentralized exchange platform built on the Linea network. Our platform is designed for fast and secure trading of cryptocurrencies, with the added benefit of being built on a trusted network. History of your project. Our project launched on 30 March 2023. Since then, our project has achieved many achievements on Linea Testnet with more than 75,000 active users and more than 2 million transactions on-chain (take estimated 5% of the total transactions of Linea Testnet). Moreover, after the 3-month launching, EchoDEX has reached 135k followers on Twitter with stable interaction on Twitter. What’s next for your project? EchoDEX will release more campaigns to attract more liquidity and TVL into our platform. Besides, we will develop Aggregators to help users have a more effective way to trade and swap with the best fee and trading cost rate. What can your token be used for? - Pay trading fee on our platform - Convert to xECP to join more advance feature of our platform in the futures - Farming - Staking

