Echo Of The Horizon 價格 (EOTH)
今天 Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 的實時價格爲 0.00174039 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EOTH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Echo Of The Horizon 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 374.37 USD
- Echo Of The Horizon 當天價格變化爲 -2.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EOTH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EOTH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004927298。
在過去60天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003247519。
在過去90天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004166267483221288。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0004927298
|-28.31%
|60天
|$ -0.0003247519
|-18.65%
|90天
|$ -0.004166267483221288
|-70.53%
Echo Of The Horizon 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.26%
-2.02%
-15.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) is an ambitious single-player and multiplayer RPG open-world game set in a captivating universe. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, EOTH aims to redefine the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences, offering players a vast and hyper-realistic world to explore, and a multichain rewards system. Our Vision: At EOTH, our vision is to create a truly unforgettable gaming experience that seamlessly blends captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and innovative gameplay. We aspire to set new standards for open-world RPGs, pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling to captivate players and leave a lasting impression. Technology: EOTH harnesses the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals, realistic physics, and lifelike character animations. @Beta Legend from @Legendary Marketing helping with Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we incorporate innovative features such as AI-intelligent NPC behaviors, and adaptive storytelling, ensuring a truly dynamic and personalized gameplay experience. Blockchain Integration: EOTH embraces the potential of blockchain technology by introducing a multichain rewards system, allowing players to earn and trade in-game assets securely. This decentralized approach provides players with true ownership of their digital belongings and fosters a vibrant player-driven economy within the game.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EOTH 兌換 AUD
A$0.0027672201
|1 EOTH 兌換 GBP
￡0.0014097159
|1 EOTH 兌換 EUR
€0.0016707744
|1 EOTH 兌換 USD
$0.00174039
|1 EOTH 兌換 MYR
RM0.0077273316
|1 EOTH 兌換 TRY
₺0.0620449035
|1 EOTH 兌換 JPY
¥0.27150084
|1 EOTH 兌換 RUB
₽0.1718461086
|1 EOTH 兌換 INR
₹0.1505785428
|1 EOTH 兌換 IDR
Rp28.0708025217
|1 EOTH 兌換 PHP
₱0.1017606033
|1 EOTH 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.087541617
|1 EOTH 兌換 BRL
R$0.0104771478
|1 EOTH 兌換 CAD
C$0.0024887577
|1 EOTH 兌換 BDT
৳0.2107438251
|1 EOTH 兌換 NGN
₦2.6982658482
|1 EOTH 兌換 UAH
₴0.0733226307
|1 EOTH 兌換 VES
Bs0.09572145
|1 EOTH 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4826275509
|1 EOTH 兌換 KZT
₸0.906917229
|1 EOTH 兌換 THB
฿0.0588773937
|1 EOTH 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0570151764
|1 EOTH 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001566351
|1 EOTH 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0135402342
|1 EOTH 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0173690922