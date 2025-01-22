Echo Of The Horizon 圖標

今天 Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 的實時價格爲 0.00174039 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EOTH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Echo Of The Horizon 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 374.37 USD
- Echo Of The Horizon 當天價格變化爲 -2.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004927298
在過去60天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003247519
在過去90天內，Echo Of The Horizon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004166267483221288

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-2.02%
30天$ -0.0004927298-28.31%
60天$ -0.0003247519-18.65%
90天$ -0.004166267483221288-70.53%

Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 價格分析

Echo Of The Horizon 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00172588
$ 0.00172588$ 0.00172588

$ 0.00180408
$ 0.00180408$ 0.00180408

$ 0.01401048
$ 0.01401048$ 0.01401048

-0.26%

-2.02%

-15.02%

Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 374.37
$ 374.37$ 374.37

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH)

Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) is an ambitious single-player and multiplayer RPG open-world game set in a captivating universe. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, EOTH aims to redefine the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences, offering players a vast and hyper-realistic world to explore, and a multichain rewards system. Our Vision: At EOTH, our vision is to create a truly unforgettable gaming experience that seamlessly blends captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and innovative gameplay. We aspire to set new standards for open-world RPGs, pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling to captivate players and leave a lasting impression. Technology: EOTH harnesses the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals, realistic physics, and lifelike character animations. @Beta Legend from @Legendary Marketing helping with Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we incorporate innovative features such as AI-intelligent NPC behaviors, and adaptive storytelling, ensuring a truly dynamic and personalized gameplay experience. Blockchain Integration: EOTH embraces the potential of blockchain technology by introducing a multichain rewards system, allowing players to earn and trade in-game assets securely. This decentralized approach provides players with true ownership of their digital belongings and fosters a vibrant player-driven economy within the game.

EOTH 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 EOTH 兌換 AUD
A$0.0027672201
1 EOTH 兌換 GBP
0.0014097159
1 EOTH 兌換 EUR
0.0016707744
1 EOTH 兌換 USD
$0.00174039
1 EOTH 兌換 MYR
RM0.0077273316
1 EOTH 兌換 TRY
0.0620449035
1 EOTH 兌換 JPY
¥0.27150084
1 EOTH 兌換 RUB
0.1718461086
1 EOTH 兌換 INR
0.1505785428
1 EOTH 兌換 IDR
Rp28.0708025217
1 EOTH 兌換 PHP
0.1017606033
1 EOTH 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.087541617
1 EOTH 兌換 BRL
R$0.0104771478
1 EOTH 兌換 CAD
C$0.0024887577
1 EOTH 兌換 BDT
0.2107438251
1 EOTH 兌換 NGN
2.6982658482
1 EOTH 兌換 UAH
0.0733226307
1 EOTH 兌換 VES
Bs0.09572145
1 EOTH 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4826275509
1 EOTH 兌換 KZT
0.906917229
1 EOTH 兌換 THB
฿0.0588773937
1 EOTH 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0570151764
1 EOTH 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001566351
1 EOTH 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0135402342
1 EOTH 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0173690922