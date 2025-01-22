EasyCake 價格 (MCAKE)
今天 EasyCake (MCAKE) 的實時價格爲 0.356439 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MCAKE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
EasyCake 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 197.14 USD
- EasyCake 當天價格變化爲 +26.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MCAKE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MCAKE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，EasyCake 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.073565。
在過去30天內，EasyCake 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0745240166。
在過去60天內，EasyCake 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2971502912。
在過去90天內，EasyCake 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -3.511742400524897。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.073565
|+26.01%
|30天
|$ -0.0745240166
|-20.90%
|60天
|$ -0.2971502912
|-83.36%
|90天
|$ -3.511742400524897
|-90.78%
EasyCake 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+26.01%
+26.01%
+13.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
|1 MCAKE 兌換 AUD
A$0.56673801
|1 MCAKE 兌換 GBP
￡0.28871559
|1 MCAKE 兌換 EUR
€0.34218144
|1 MCAKE 兌換 USD
$0.356439
|1 MCAKE 兌換 MYR
RM1.58258916
|1 MCAKE 兌換 TRY
₺12.70705035
|1 MCAKE 兌換 JPY
¥55.62943473
|1 MCAKE 兌換 RUB
₽35.19835125
|1 MCAKE 兌換 INR
₹30.83910228
|1 MCAKE 兌換 IDR
Rp5,749.01532417
|1 MCAKE 兌換 PHP
₱20.84098833
|1 MCAKE 兌換 EGP
￡E.17.9288817
|1 MCAKE 兌換 BRL
R$2.14576278
|1 MCAKE 兌換 CAD
C$0.50970777
|1 MCAKE 兌換 BDT
৳43.16119851
|1 MCAKE 兌換 NGN
₦552.61589682
|1 MCAKE 兌換 UAH
₴15.01677507
|1 MCAKE 兌換 VES
Bs19.604145
|1 MCAKE 兌換 PKR
Rs98.84409909
|1 MCAKE 兌換 KZT
₸185.7403629
|1 MCAKE 兌換 THB
฿12.05833137
|1 MCAKE 兌換 TWD
NT$11.67694164
|1 MCAKE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.3207951
|1 MCAKE 兌換 HKD
HK$2.77309542
|1 MCAKE 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.55726122