DWOG THE DOG（DWOG）資訊

just lil dwog in a big world of dogs - this is a CTO supported by IcedBrain, one of the best web3 artists in the space

$DWOG is an adorable yet savvy dog, known for being the ultimate companion to degens. With a keen sense for sniffing out profits, $DWOG is always by your side, leading the way through the wild world of crypto.

$DWOG Launched On The Solana Blockchain. It Aims To Create A Fun, Engaging, And Inclusive Community For Crypto Enthusiasts And Pet Lovers.

Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $DWOG is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $DWOG show you the way.