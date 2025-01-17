Ducker 價格 (DUCKER)
今天 Ducker (DUCKER) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DUCKER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ducker 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.65K USD
- Ducker 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Ducker 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ducker 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Ducker 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ducker 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|-54.06%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ducker 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-14.36%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space. What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm. The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential. The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon. Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure. The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
