Dubbz 價格 (DUBBZ)
今天 Dubbz (DUBBZ) 的實時價格爲 0.091184 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DUBBZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dubbz 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Dubbz 當天價格變化爲 -1.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DUBBZ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DUBBZ 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Dubbz 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00177468228645233。
在過去30天內，Dubbz 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0095212509。
在過去60天內，Dubbz 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0311327433。
在過去90天內，Dubbz 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01925654927498951。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00177468228645233
|-1.90%
|30天
|$ +0.0095212509
|+10.44%
|60天
|$ -0.0311327433
|-34.14%
|90天
|$ +0.01925654927498951
|+26.77%
Dubbz 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.22%
-1.90%
-6.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dubbz is the merging of traditional and web3 gaming... a bridge and accelerator to blockchain-based gaming. Dubbz brings blockchain-based wagering to AAA titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, Fortnite, and more. 24/7 available referees and player recordings ensure that cheating has no place on the Dubbz platform. The Dubbz web3 gaming marketplace will merge traditional AAA titles and blockchain-based games into the same platform and give blockchain games the closer to even playing field it needs to help drive adoption. Traditional gamers without exposure to Web3.0 and cryptocurrency will feel comfortable using Dubbz, there is no overwhelming interface or force feeding of web3.0 to alienate traditional gamers. Dubbz will provide a platform for game developers to list their blockchain-based games free of charge on our marketplace. The Dubbz team will work with game developers to integrate our dAPP into their game and provide monetization and exposure to their product. Players will be able to use their existing Dubbz balance in-game, eliminating the need for a player to have a separate token for each title. Sustainability is the essence of Dubbz and monetization methods will be rooted in player vs. player wagering... no token dilution or the need to constantly bring a fresh influx of players to keep the earnings valuable. The message from Dubbz to web3 game developers is simple.... “Build a good game... and Dubbz will take care of the rest.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 VND
₫2,338.048944
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 AUD
A$0.13951152
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 GBP
￡0.06656432
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 EUR
€0.07933008
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 USD
$0.091184
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 MYR
RM0.38570832
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 TRY
₺3.54523392
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 JPY
¥12.9982792
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 RUB
₽7.24639248
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 INR
₹7.75702288
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 IDR
Rp1,470.70947152
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 KRW
₩124.56828608
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 PHP
₱5.04612256
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 EGP
￡E.4.54825792
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 BRL
R$0.51427776
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 CAD
C$0.12492208
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 BDT
৳11.10985856
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 NGN
₦144.96614688
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 UAH
₴3.78595968
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 VES
Bs8.571296
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 PKR
Rs25.70659328
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 KZT
₸46.640616
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 THB
฿2.96256816
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 TWD
NT$2.73278448
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 AED
د.إ0.33464528
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 CHF
Fr0.07477088
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 HKD
HK$0.71397072
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.83798096
|1 DUBBZ 兌換 MXN
$1.75438016