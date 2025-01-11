Drunk Chicken Centipede 圖標

--
----
-0.20%(1D)

今天 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 18.67K USD。DCC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 39.75 USD
- Drunk Chicken Centipede 當天價格變化爲 -0.29%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.91M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 DCC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DCC 價格信息的首選平臺。

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-0.29%
30天$ 0-36.81%
60天$ 0-54.65%
90天$ 0--

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 價格分析

Drunk Chicken Centipede 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00143486
$ 0.00143486$ 0.00143486

-0.97%

-0.29%

-8.28%

Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 18.67K
$ 18.67K$ 18.67K

$ 39.75
$ 39.75$ 39.75

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

什麼是Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC)

Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games

免責聲明

