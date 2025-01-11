Drunk Chicken Centipede 價格 (DCC)
今天 Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 18.67K USD。DCC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 39.75 USD
- Drunk Chicken Centipede 當天價格變化爲 -0.29%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DCC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DCC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Drunk Chicken Centipede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.29%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|-54.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Drunk Chicken Centipede 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.97%
-0.29%
-8.28%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DCC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 DCC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 DCC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 DCC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 DCC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 DCC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 DCC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 DCC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 DCC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 DCC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 DCC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 DCC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DCC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 DCC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 DCC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 DCC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 DCC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 DCC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 DCC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 DCC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 DCC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 DCC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 DCC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 DCC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 DCC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--