Drop Wireless Infrastructure 價格 (DWIN)
今天 Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) 的實時價格爲 0.03329734 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DWIN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Drop Wireless Infrastructure 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 111.02 USD
- Drop Wireless Infrastructure 當天價格變化爲 -2.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DWIN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DWIN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00083534300201033。
在過去30天內，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0038935978。
在過去60天內，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0151284533。
在過去90天內，Drop Wireless Infrastructure 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.023387464181338072。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00083534300201033
|-2.44%
|30天
|$ +0.0038935978
|+11.69%
|60天
|$ +0.0151284533
|+45.43%
|90天
|$ +0.023387464181338072
|+236.00%
Drop Wireless Infrastructure 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.49%
-2.44%
-4.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? The goal of the project is to establish a platform dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. This platform will showcase engaging use case where participants possess a stake in ownership. What makes your project unique? The project offers a variety of communication protocols and hardware technologies, uniting engaging use cases in a comprehensive end-to-end manner. History of your project. The project's origins trace back over a decade, during which several fundamental technologies were crafted for peer-to-peer communications. Over the past few years, the project has directed its efforts towards constructing decentralized IoT networks. What’s next for your project? Having established an initial network deployment comprising more than 1200 units of its wireless nodes across 10 countries, the project is strongly dedicated to formulating engaging use cases that can deliver tangible advantages to the broader public. What can your token be used for? Our token serves as the medium for conducting transactions within a fully automated system-level framework, as well as for facilitating payments within the use case we are introducing. This token enables the extraction of minute values within the system, whether it's in the form of data or services traversing across various layers of the system.
