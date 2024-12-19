Drep 圖標

$0.00430551
-2.00%(1D)

今天 Drep (DREP) 的實時價格爲 0.00429932 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 246.81K USD。DREP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Drep 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.11K USD
- Drep 當天價格變化爲 -2.32%
- 其循環供應量爲 57.41M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 DREP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DREP 價格信息的首選平臺。

Drep (DREP) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000102358131799707
在過去30天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009365909
在過去60天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0013699073
在過去90天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000870365874552609

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.000102358131799707-2.32%
30天$ -0.0009365909-21.78%
60天$ -0.0013699073-31.86%
90天$ -0.000870365874552609-16.83%

Drep (DREP) 價格分析

Drep 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00398427
$ 0.00800383
$ 3.98
-11.98%

-2.32%

+3.22%

Drep (DREP) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 246.81K
$ 3.11K
57.41M
什麼是Drep (DREP)

Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community. DREP's vision: - Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization - Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering - Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency - Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

