Drep 價格 (DREP)
今天 Drep (DREP) 的實時價格爲 0.00429932 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 246.81K USD。DREP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Drep 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.11K USD
- Drep 當天價格變化爲 -2.32%
- 其循環供應量爲 57.41M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DREP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DREP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000102358131799707。
在過去30天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009365909。
在過去60天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0013699073。
在過去90天內，Drep 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000870365874552609。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000102358131799707
|-2.32%
|30天
|$ -0.0009365909
|-21.78%
|60天
|$ -0.0013699073
|-31.86%
|90天
|$ -0.000870365874552609
|-16.83%
Drep 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-11.98%
-2.32%
+3.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community. DREP's vision: - Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization - Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering - Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency - Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DREP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0068359188
|1 DREP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0033964628
|1 DREP 兌換 EUR
€0.0041273472
|1 DREP 兌換 USD
$0.00429932
|1 DREP 兌換 MYR
RM0.01934694
|1 DREP 兌換 TRY
₺0.1508631388
|1 DREP 兌換 JPY
¥0.6770569136
|1 DREP 兌換 RUB
₽0.44390479
|1 DREP 兌換 INR
₹0.365872132
|1 DREP 兌換 IDR
Rp70.4806444608
|1 DREP 兌換 PHP
₱0.2539608324
|1 DREP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2188783812
|1 DREP 兌換 BRL
R$0.0264838112
|1 DREP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0061480276
|1 DREP 兌換 BDT
৳0.5138117332
|1 DREP 兌換 NGN
₦6.6759411028
|1 DREP 兌換 UAH
₴0.1804854536
|1 DREP 兌換 VES
Bs0.214966
|1 DREP 兌換 PKR
Rs1.1965437492
|1 DREP 兌換 KZT
₸2.255638238
|1 DREP 兌換 THB
฿0.1486704856
|1 DREP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.140372798
|1 DREP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0038263948
|1 DREP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0334057164
|1 DREP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0431221796