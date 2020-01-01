DragonCoin（DRAGON）資訊

DragonCoin, a token created on Solana chain to change the crypto world.The Dragon is the only mythological creature in the Chinese Zodiac. In China, dragons are associated with strength, health, harmony and luck; they are placed above doors or on roofs to banish demons and evil spirits. The Year of the Dragon is associated with the symbol of the division of the year. That indicates wealth,lust and strength.With a strong enough community like the one we are aiming to create.DragonCoin could end up being compared to Shiba Inu or Pepe.