Dragon Coin 價格 ($DGN)
今天 Dragon Coin ($DGN) 的實時價格爲 0.00519154 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$DGN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dragon Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.33K USD
- Dragon Coin 當天價格變化爲 +10.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $DGN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $DGN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dragon Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00048897。
在過去30天內，Dragon Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0025350777。
在過去60天內，Dragon Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dragon Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00048897
|+10.40%
|30天
|$ -0.0025350777
|-48.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dragon Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.45%
+10.40%
-8.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dragon Token is the native staking and governance token of Dungeon Chain, serving as the backbone of the ecosystem. Its primary roles include staking, where users stake Dragon Tokens to secure the network, enhance its functionality, and earn rewards in return; governance, granting token holders voting rights to influence key decisions such as game onboarding, protocol updates, and community-driven initiatives; and ecosystem growth, facilitating transactions, incentivizing developers, and promoting the creation of new interchain games. Dragon Token ensures a decentralized, fair, and community-driven ecosystem, fostering the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. It plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Dungeon Chain by empowering both developers and players to participate actively in the ecosystem's governance and success. Dungeon Chain is a groundbreaking, permissioned blockchain designed specifically for interchain gaming. Launched as the first permissionless ICS (Interchain Security) chain, Dungeon Chain empowers developers and players to participate in a seamless gaming ecosystem that bridges multiple blockchains. By leveraging ICS technology, it ensures robust security, scalability, and interoperability across gaming projects. Dungeon Chain features an interchain gaming platform that allows games to interact across multiple blockchains, enabling shared assets, gameplay mechanics, and player data. It is permissioned yet inclusive, offering a streamlined, transparent process for developers to onboard games while maintaining quality and security. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it provides scalability for gamers, ensuring a smooth experience even during peak usage. Additionally, its developer-friendly ecosystem includes tools, SDKs, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of games into the platform. Dungeon Chain's vision is to redefine how games interact with blockchain technology by creating a secure, scalable, and specialized environment for interchain games, unlocking new possibilities for player ownership, collaboration, and innovation in gaming.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $DGN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0084102948
|1 $DGN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0042051474
|1 $DGN 兌換 EUR
€0.0050357938
|1 $DGN 兌換 USD
$0.00519154
|1 $DGN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0233100146
|1 $DGN 兌換 TRY
₺0.1838843468
|1 $DGN 兌換 JPY
¥0.8185501118
|1 $DGN 兌換 RUB
₽0.5276162102
|1 $DGN 兌換 INR
₹0.4474588326
|1 $DGN 兌換 IDR
Rp85.1071994976
|1 $DGN 兌換 PHP
₱0.30630086
|1 $DGN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2623285162
|1 $DGN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0317722248
|1 $DGN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0074758176
|1 $DGN 兌換 BDT
৳0.6332640492
|1 $DGN 兌換 NGN
₦8.0488597852
|1 $DGN 兌換 UAH
₴0.2194983112
|1 $DGN 兌換 VES
Bs0.27515162
|1 $DGN 兌換 PKR
Rs1.4456881438
|1 $DGN 兌換 KZT
₸2.739575658
|1 $DGN 兌換 THB
฿0.1800426072
|1 $DGN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1718918894
|1 $DGN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0047243014
|1 $DGN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0403901812
|1 $DGN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0521230616