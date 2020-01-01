Dragoma（DMA）資訊

Dragoma is a Web3 lifestyle sports application with built-in GameFi and SocialFi elements, built on the polygon network.In order to implement the privatization of Web3 assets, we adopt a dual-token economic model and NFT the in-app assets to ensure an open and transparent economic ecology.And How to Train Your Dragon was one of the first major games to use the power and flexibility of the Polygon network. You can form dragon training teams to compete with others and earn rewards through training, challenges, battles, breeding, building, and more.