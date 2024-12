什麼是Draggy CTO (DRAGGY)

Draggy is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s “The Night Rider” book. Draggy, a prominent character who embarks on a journey through a vividly imagined world filled with other magical creatures. Draggy embarks on a quest and encounters various characters along the way who become his friends. They are a frog, a rat, and a bat. Together they become a fierce force and have the courage to face the unknown in the mystical lands. Join us and become a part of our enchanting community!

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) 資源 官網