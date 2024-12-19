Draggin Karma Points 價格 (DKP)
今天 Draggin Karma Points (DKP) 的實時價格爲 0.00312506 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 12.46M USD。DKP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Draggin Karma Points 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.80K USD
- Draggin Karma Points 當天價格變化爲 -2.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.99B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DKP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DKP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Draggin Karma Points 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Draggin Karma Points 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003122891。
在過去60天內，Draggin Karma Points 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003323579。
在過去90天內，Draggin Karma Points 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006687376828267164。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0003122891
|-9.99%
|60天
|$ -0.0003323579
|-10.63%
|90天
|$ -0.0006687376828267164
|-17.62%
Draggin Karma Points 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.12%
-2.09%
-8.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
|1 DKP 兌換 AUD
A$0.005000096
|1 DKP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0024687974
|1 DKP 兌換 EUR
€0.0030000576
|1 DKP 兌換 USD
$0.00312506
|1 DKP 兌換 MYR
RM0.01406277
|1 DKP 兌換 TRY
₺0.1095646036
|1 DKP 兌換 JPY
¥0.4903531646
|1 DKP 兌換 RUB
₽0.3214749222
|1 DKP 兌換 INR
₹0.2659738566
|1 DKP 兌換 IDR
Rp51.2304836064
|1 DKP 兌換 PHP
₱0.184534793
|1 DKP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.159065554
|1 DKP 兌換 BRL
R$0.019687878
|1 DKP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0044688358
|1 DKP 兌換 BDT
৳0.37344467
|1 DKP 兌換 NGN
₦4.860093312
|1 DKP 兌換 UAH
₴0.1311587682
|1 DKP 兌換 VES
Bs0.156253
|1 DKP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.8695166944
|1 DKP 兌換 KZT
₸1.6335626138
|1 DKP 兌換 THB
฿0.10781457
|1 DKP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1020019584
|1 DKP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0027813034
|1 DKP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0242817162
|1 DKP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0311880988