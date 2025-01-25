DoveSwap 價格 (DOV)
今天 DoveSwap (DOV) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DOV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DoveSwap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.50 USD
- DoveSwap 當天價格變化爲 +1.82%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DoveSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DoveSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DoveSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DoveSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.82%
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DoveSwap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+1.82%
+4.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? DoveSwap is the first native DEX on Polygon zkEVM, which enables faster and more cost-effective transactions. DoveSwap uses concentrated liquidity pools to improve capital efficiency, and reduce impermanent loss. What makes your project unique? DoveSwap is unique in that it will have upcoming product launches that will directly interact with its own DEX. This is because DoveSwap has a strategy vault incoming that will use its DEX to rebalance its positions. This would generate inbound organic demand for DoveSwap's DEX which rewards its LP's in the long term. DoveSwap will also have more synergistic products that all integrate with each other in the future. History of your project. DoveSwap launched on March 31st 2023 What’s next for your project? DoveSwap is planning on launching strategy vaults that integrate its DEX. DoveSwap is also planning on creating a liquidity mining page that allows other protocols that want to work with DoveSwap to easily integrate their tokens into the farms listed on its site. What can your token be used for? Depending on the result of the governance vote to be held in the future, holders of the DOV token will be able to receive a portion of the trading fees from DoveSwap's platform. The token can also be used to vote on community proposals for the future of the Dovish protocol.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DOV 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 DOV 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 DOV 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 DOV 兌換 USD
$--
|1 DOV 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 DOV 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 DOV 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 DOV 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 DOV 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 DOV 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 DOV 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 DOV 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOV 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 DOV 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 DOV 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 DOV 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 DOV 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 DOV 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 DOV 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 DOV 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 DOV 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 DOV 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 DOV 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 DOV 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 DOV 兌換 MAD
.د.م--