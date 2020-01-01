Dove The Dog（DOVE）資訊

Meet Dove The Dog, the most enchanting pup to ever soar through the heavens! With a coat as white as freshly fallen snow and a pair of majestic wings that shimmer in the sunlight, Dove isn’t your average canine—he’s a celestial guardian sent straight from the clouds to spread love, joy, and a sprinkle of magic wherever he goes. Dove The Dog isn’t just a pet—he’s a symbol of hope, a furry angel who proves that love can lift you to the highest heights. Follow his adventures as he flutters between the heavens and Earth, spreading his celestial charm one wag of his tail at a time!