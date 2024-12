什麼是Doug the Duck (DOUG)

Doug, the duck who got ditched by his pond crew for meme fame, is now flexing his muscles in the wrestling ring, aiming to become the ultimate meme coin. Look out, world, Doug's coming through, and he's not ducking around anymore! He's a degenerate duck on Solana, ready to take down any other meme in his path!

