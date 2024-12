什麼是Dork Lord (DORKY)

Dork Lord ($DORKY) is a community-driven, ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by the dark and whimsical themes of Matt Furie’s comic characters. As a memecoin, $DORKY aligns with the popular cultural style established by figures like Pepe the Frog but introduces a distinctive twist by embodying the “final boss” character archetype. Dork Lord operates with a 100% circulating supply model, making it fully community-owned and eliminating developer-controlled reserves. The token structure includes a 0% buy/sell tax, which allows users to trade $DORKY without additional transaction costs imposed by the contract. Liquidity for $DORKY was added to Uniswap and has been locked, ensuring stability in the token's trading environment and building trust within the community.

Dork Lord (DORKY) 資源 官網