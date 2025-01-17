什麼是Doric Network (DRC)

Doric is a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to tokenize and fractionalize assets such as enterprises and properties aiming at increasing liquidity and business possibilities. The consensus mechanism used in the Doric blockchain is Proof of Authority (PoA), where selected nodes are responsible for validating and confirming transactions. This format allows much faster transactions, allowing the network to be scalable. DRC is the native cryptocurrency that feeds the financial system of the Doric blockchain. It is used within the trading environment of the Doric ecosystem, which enables the buying and selling of fractions of tokenized properties. Because it is a digital currency that cooperates with a property financing mechanism it has the necessary liquidity and price stability. DRC allows for many more possibilities, representing a breakthrough for something already so innovative. It's the security of the blockchain, with much more agility and security.

Doric Network (DRC) 資源 白皮書 官網