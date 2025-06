什麼是Don PepeX (PEPEX)

Don PepeX is a cryptocurrency project deployed on the Base blockchain. It is centered around an autonomous AI financial agent that generates real-time crypto and stock market intelligence. The agent, operating under the name Don PepeX, publishes insights, risk assessments, and trend analyses across digital assets, making financial data more accessible and engaging for retail investors. The token is designed to facilitate interaction with the AI agent and to power its content delivery, including premium analytics, gated reports, and promotional collaborations. Don PepeX combines memetic branding with financial utility, using humor and cultural relevance to enhance education and engagement in decentralized finance.

Don PepeX(PEPEX)代幣經濟

