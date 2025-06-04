DOLR AI 價格 (DOLR)
今天 DOLR AI (DOLR) 的實時價格爲 0.01024303 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.58M USD。DOLR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DOLR AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- DOLR AI 當天價格變化爲 +9.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 647.47M USD
今天內，DOLR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00089418。
在過去30天內，DOLR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DOLR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DOLR AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00089418
|+9.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DOLR AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.86%
+9.56%
-0.86%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Decentralised Open Ledger for Responsible Social Cloud or DOLR AI is a blockchain-powered infrastructure which provides a comprehensive and seamless platform for companies, developers, and users to build, scale, and innovate in a decentralised ecosystem. Built as a Layer 2 solution on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), DOLR AI extends ICP’s capabilities to create a decentralised, user-owned social cloud. Each user is assigned a dedicated canister, ensuring autonomous data ownership, execution, and interaction while benefiting from ICP’s serverless and scalable infrastructure. By networking these user-owned canisters, DOLR AI forms a dynamic and scalable social graph—a decentralised ecosystem that currently connects over 500,000 users, enabling seamless interaction while ensuring privacy, security, and consent-based data sharing. This social graph serves as the foundation of the DOLR AI cloud, allowing businesses to engage with an interconnected user base without relying on centralised intermediaries. By harnessing ICP's scalability using canister smart contracts, DOLR AI removes the barriers associated with user acquisition and growth, allowing companies the opportunity to build and grow responsibly while respecting user autonomy.
|1 DOLR 兌換 VND
₫269.54533445
|1 DOLR 兌換 AUD
A$0.0157742662
|1 DOLR 兌換 GBP
￡0.0074774119
|1 DOLR 兌換 EUR
€0.0089114361
|1 DOLR 兌換 USD
$0.01024303
|1 DOLR 兌換 MYR
RM0.0434304472
|1 DOLR 兌換 TRY
₺0.4008097639
|1 DOLR 兌換 JPY
¥1.4737671564
|1 DOLR 兌換 RUB
₽0.8088920791
|1 DOLR 兌換 INR
₹0.8779301013
|1 DOLR 兌換 IDR
Rp167.9184977232
|1 DOLR 兌換 KRW
₩14.1088519523
|1 DOLR 兌換 PHP
₱0.570536771
|1 DOLR 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.5087713001
|1 DOLR 兌換 BRL
R$0.0576682589
|1 DOLR 兌換 CAD
C$0.0140329511
|1 DOLR 兌換 BDT
৳1.2521079872
|1 DOLR 兌換 NGN
₦16.2072390781
|1 DOLR 兌換 UAH
₴0.4255978965
|1 DOLR 兌換 VES
Bs0.98333088
|1 DOLR 兌換 PKR
Rs2.8812619087
|1 DOLR 兌換 KZT
₸5.2474018387
|1 DOLR 兌換 THB
฿0.3342300689
|1 DOLR 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3072909
|1 DOLR 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0375919201
|1 DOLR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0083992846
|1 DOLR 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0803053552
|1 DOLR 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0941334457
|1 DOLR 兌換 MXN
$0.1972807578