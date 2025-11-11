Dogenarii is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum network that revives the historical and cultural symbolism of the Roman denarius. Inspired by the myth of the she-doge who nurtured Romulus and Remus, Dogenarii functions as an ERC-20 token with a fixed supply, zero transaction tax, and locked liquidity. Its purpose is to serve as a digital asset that combines cultural heritage with modern blockchain infrastructure, offering utility through decentralized exchanges while fostering a narrative-driven community ecosystem.