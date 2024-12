什麼是Dogei (DOGEI)

Dogei, launched on 7/1/2024, is a community-driven project designed as a safe haven for investors. Born from the idea of protecting against scams, it offers a place to invest securely and be part of something bigger. Dogei's story symbolizes resilience, showing that anyone can bounce back from hard times. His slogan, "Be Smart, Buy Red," reflects both his vibrant red color and his ethos. A hand-drawn cousin of Doge from China, Dogei appears in various versions, reflecting his emotions. His iconic OG Ethereum contract (0xe67) is proudly displayed on his legendary hat, and those who join become part of Dogei Club.

