DogeFather(THE DOGEFATHER)資訊

The term "Dogefather" typically refers to a project or meme related to the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) and its most notable supporter, Elon Musk. The "Dogefather" nickname has been used by Elon Musk in various contexts, including his tweets and public statements about Dogecoin. It combines "Doge," the mascot of Dogecoin, and "Godfather," symbolizing Musk's influential role in promoting and popularizing Dogecoin.