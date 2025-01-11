Doge Protocol 價格 (DOGEP)
今天 Doge Protocol (DOGEP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DOGEP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Doge Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 154.94 USD
- Doge Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -0.74%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOGEP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOGEP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Doge Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Doge Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Doge Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Doge Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doge Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.74%
-45.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Doge Protocol? Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative. What is the vision of Doge Protocol? Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol. * Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem). * Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems. * Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming. * Community driven development. What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform? Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving. * Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf * Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf What are the achievements of Doge Protocol? Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items: * 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
