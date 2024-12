什麼是Doge Killer (LEASH)

$LEASH is the second token in the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. It was originally envisioned to be a rebase token tied to the price of DogeCoin. Later, it was decided that Leash would turn off the rebase function (the keys to allow rebase were burnt to ensure this) and continue as a simple ERC-20 Token. Though simple, the fact that LEASH’s tokenomics are the polar opposite of SHIB makes it even more intriguing. SHIB was made to have an enormous supply of (1 quadrillion tokens) with half locked away, whereas the supply of Leash is only 107,647 minted tokens.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Doge Killer (LEASH) 資源 官網