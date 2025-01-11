Doge KaKi 價格 (KAKI)
今天 Doge KaKi (KAKI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。KAKI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Doge KaKi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 54.12 USD
- Doge KaKi 當天價格變化爲 +0.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KAKI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KAKI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Doge KaKi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Doge KaKi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Doge KaKi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Doge KaKi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-2.04%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doge KaKi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.02%
+0.39%
-3.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Doge KaKi is a community-driven and fully decentralized crypto token that has taken the meme world by storm. It is the perfect coin for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency and save dogs in need at the same time. With a fast-growing user base, Doge KaKi is quickly becoming the most valuable MEMECOIN in the Hong Kong sector. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Doge KaKi is hyper-deflationary, meaning that every transaction results in the burning of a certain percentage of coins. This process ensures that the value of Doge KaKi increases over time, making it an ideal investment for long-term holders. Furthermore, Doge KaKi is built on the Binance smart chain, making its blocks 10 times faster than ordinary coins, making transactions fast and efficient. Doge KaKi also has a built-in smart bet system that rewards users with additional coins for every transaction they make. This incentive system encourages more people to hold onto their Doge KaKi coins, making the token even more valuable. With no transaction tax and no locker or tea access, Doge KaKi is the most convenient and cost-effective MEMECOIN available.
