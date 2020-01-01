Doge Jones Industrial Average（DJI）資訊

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of traditional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike conventional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture poking fun at the idea of “market indices” by parodying them with internet culture.