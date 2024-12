什麼是Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI)

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of traditional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike conventional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture poking fun at the idea of “market indices” by parodying them with internet culture.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) 資源 官網