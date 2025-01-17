Dog With Purpose 價格 (DOPU)
今天 Dog With Purpose (DOPU) 的實時價格爲 0.00281668 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DOPU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dog With Purpose 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 712.37K USD
- Dog With Purpose 當天價格變化爲 +7.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOPU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOPU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dog With Purpose 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002036。
在過去30天內，Dog With Purpose 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0009687596。
在過去60天內，Dog With Purpose 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0014843647。
在過去90天內，Dog With Purpose 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016205874551301809。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0002036
|+7.79%
|30天
|$ +0.0009687596
|+34.39%
|60天
|$ +0.0014843647
|+52.70%
|90天
|$ +0.0016205874551301809
|+135.49%
Dog With Purpose 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.32%
+7.79%
+31.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem. Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
