Dog Wif Nunchucks 價格 (NINJA)
今天 Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) 的實時價格爲 0.00777738 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.77M USD。NINJA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dog Wif Nunchucks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 78.68K USD
- Dog Wif Nunchucks 當天價格變化爲 -10.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NINJA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NINJA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000939242330659987。
在過去30天內，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0047701930。
在過去60天內，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0112971997。
在過去90天內，Dog Wif Nunchucks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0040303030190196325。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000939242330659987
|-10.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0047701930
|-61.33%
|60天
|$ +0.0112971997
|+145.26%
|90天
|$ +0.0040303030190196325
|+107.56%
Dog Wif Nunchucks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.74%
-10.77%
-24.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability. In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive. Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start. What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
